"OBAMA: THE BEAST OF REVELATION 13"

Today's word: Prophetic dreams of Barack Obama.





This prophecy involves: The nation of Kenya (the origin home of Barack Obama), the nation of America (the resettlement home of Barack Obama), and the whole world who, (if they are not vigilant & careful), will "wonder after the Beast (Rev. 13:3). Obama is a very power-hungry puppetmaster behind the curtain. At an hour nobody expects he will stand up & reveal who he is- but that day shall not come until the falling away comes first. (2 Thess. 2:4)





In other words: When the church of Jesus Christ is falling apart, full of sin, weakness & compromise, when the church is SPLIT over ideologies and a lot of people walk out because they no longer have faith or want to serve God- that is the climate in which the Beast will reveal who he is. Let the people of God hear what their Father keeps telling them and understand. Shalom.



