The Brunson Full Moon - Supreme Court Decision of a Lifetime!
Published 21 hours ago |

Today we discuss the Brunson case before the Supreme Court and the likelihood of the case making history. The case is being considered by the Supreme Court during a full moon in Cancer. Cancer is the sign of history! We will also discuss other topics--political and personal. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/ Our email: [email protected] or [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Odysee, Brighteon, Bitechute, Twitter, Rumble, and Youtube #brunsoncase #astrology #supermecourt

