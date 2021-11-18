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Southern Calif. mayor takes a stand against 'totalitarian' vaccine mandates, restrictions
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430 views • November 18, 2021
While many politicians in California are bending over backwards to impose lockdowns on residents, some leaders are taking a stand for civil rights. One America's Pearson Sharp has the story.
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