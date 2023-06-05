WHO WAS ON DC PLANE?LARGE WAR GAMES OCCURRING SIMUTANEOUSLY ACROSS GLOBE*DEVASTATING GLOBAL FLOODS*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://watchers.news/2023/06/05/widespread-floods-and-landslides-hit-haiti-leaving-15-people-dead-and-8-missing/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/05/devastating-floods-hit-ecuador-extensive-damage-reported-in-esmeraldas/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/04/deadly-landslide-strikes-sichuan-province-in-china-leaving-19-dead/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/05/very-bright-fireball-sonic-boom-over-auckland-new-zealand/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/05/tropical-storm-mawar-triggers-landslides-and-flooding-in-japan-leaving-2-dead-and-5-missing/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/05/hazardous-magmatic-eruption-possible-at-mayon-volcano-alert-level-raised-to-2-philippines/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/05/increased-degassing-activity-at-taal-volcano-vog-reported-in-balete-laurel-and-agoncillo-philippines/ https://www.rt.com/russia/577470-ukraine-large-scale-offensive-russia/ https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russian-defense-ministry-announces-start-of-operational-drills-with-baltic-fleet-units-1110912750.html https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russia-china-34-other-countries-participating-in-komodo-drills-in-indonesia---reports-1110916437.html https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/watch-russian-pacific-fleet-conducting-drills-in-sea-of-japan-sea-of-okhotsk-1110911247.html https://twitter.com/Kanthan2030/status/1665655693456855040 https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1665458322433101827 https://apnews.com/article/saudi-arabia-venezuela-diplomacy-406d755b49320ec47190b9653a11dd20 https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/china-warns-severe-conflict-with-us-would-result-in-global-unbearable-disaster--1110912339.html https://twitter.com/DrLiMengYAN1/status/1664793460912844801 https://nypost.com/2023/06/05/nra-exec-whose-relatives-were-killed-in-plane-crash-also-lost-child-in-1994-scuba-tragedy/ https://studyfinds.org/blue-mondays-heart-attacks/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1665679827964133376 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1665585804830203904

