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Polling Bias Against Donald Trump | Bill Mitchell and Stefan Molyneux
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80 views • November 14, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3388/polling-bias-against-donald-trump-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3388-polling-bias-against-donald-trump-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Can you trust the mainstream polling in the Presidential election race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton? How did Hillary Clinton suddenly get a double digit lead over Donald Trump in many mainstream polls? Why did Hillary Clinton's newfound lead suddenly evaporate?
Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to explain the the tricks which have been used to artificially suppress Donald Trump's polling numbers, bias in the mainstream media and the unique qualities that Trump brings to the political arena.
Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio, currently the #1 political talk show on Spreaker.com. According to a recent MIT study, Mitchell is the single most influential non-candidate in social media this election cycle - with over 60,000 Twitter followers and 2 million+ impressions daily.
Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3388/polling-bias-against-donald-trump-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3388-polling-bias-against-donald-trump-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Can you trust the mainstream polling in the Presidential election race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton? How did Hillary Clinton suddenly get a double digit lead over Donald Trump in many mainstream polls? Why did Hillary Clinton's newfound lead suddenly evaporate?
Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to explain the the tricks which have been used to artificially suppress Donald Trump's polling numbers, bias in the mainstream media and the unique qualities that Trump brings to the political arena.
Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio, currently the #1 political talk show on Spreaker.com. According to a recent MIT study, Mitchell is the single most influential non-candidate in social media this election cycle - with over 60,000 Twitter followers and 2 million+ impressions daily.
Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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