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X22 Report A 12. 03. 21.
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230 views • December 04, 2021
Ep. 2643a - The Elite/[CB] Are Panicking, They Keep Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The economy is continuing to deteriorate, the job numbers completely missed, the economist were wrong again. IMF says inflation is just a hump but wants the Fed to raise rates and taper to bring down the economy. DCCC gets slammed by saying fuel prices coming down 2 cents is fantastic. The bitcoin panic is real.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The economy is continuing to deteriorate, the job numbers completely missed, the economist were wrong again. IMF says inflation is just a hump but wants the Fed to raise rates and taper to bring down the economy. DCCC gets slammed by saying fuel prices coming down 2 cents is fantastic. The bitcoin panic is real.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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