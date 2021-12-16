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The Stew Peters Show 12. 16. 21. COMPLETE SHOW
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171 views • December 16, 2021
ACTION PLATFORM: We The People Hold ALL the Power, NOW is the Time to USE IT!
JOT FORM RIGHT HERE: Serve NOTICE Upon Public SERVANTS, Right NOW: https://form.jotform.com/213490922925156
You’ve heard the line about “all men are created equal” and the rights of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. But most Americans have never actually read the full document, or really processed exactly what the Declaration is saying. So we want to read a line from it, from right after the famous parts you’ve heard over and over again. Right after the part about the rights to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, Thomas Jefferson writes that, quote, “to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, [and] whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.”. David Jose has a letter he wants Americans to send to their representatives in congress to demand change or else we as Americans shall demand it ourselves.
The Regime – and by that we mean the establishment of both parties – the Regime wants you to forget about what happened in 2020. They want you to forget how countless laws were changed in key swing states to enable ballot harvesting, mail-in voting with no signature verification, and ballot collecting with no security measures and no reliable chain of custody. Seth Keshel joins to remind us.
America has more than a million lawyers. Thomas Renz is only one of them, and he hasn’t been a lawyer very long. Now, Renz is promoting a letter he has drafted for the public to send to their elected representatives. The letter points out many of the same things you’ve heard on this program: That the vast majority of Covid victims recover, that there is ample evidence of deaths linked to the vaccines, that the vaccines seem barely effective at stopping Covid infections, that shots are being forced on children even though they are at zero statistical risk of death from the virus.
Under Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, the Soviet Union simply shot people who posed a problem. But in its later years, the Communist Party preferred to use slightly softer methods. That’s when party leaders discovered the value of psychiatry. If you spoke up too loudly against the government, if you advocated freedom of religion or democratic elections or free market economics, the government wouldn’t just imprison or censor or attack you. Instead, they would have you declared insane. Now, big media, big tech, and big government are claiming that people hurt by covid-19 vaccines are simply crazy or mentally ill.
Deanna Lorraine joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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JOT FORM RIGHT HERE: Serve NOTICE Upon Public SERVANTS, Right NOW: https://form.jotform.com/213490922925156
You’ve heard the line about “all men are created equal” and the rights of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. But most Americans have never actually read the full document, or really processed exactly what the Declaration is saying. So we want to read a line from it, from right after the famous parts you’ve heard over and over again. Right after the part about the rights to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, Thomas Jefferson writes that, quote, “to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, [and] whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.”. David Jose has a letter he wants Americans to send to their representatives in congress to demand change or else we as Americans shall demand it ourselves.
The Regime – and by that we mean the establishment of both parties – the Regime wants you to forget about what happened in 2020. They want you to forget how countless laws were changed in key swing states to enable ballot harvesting, mail-in voting with no signature verification, and ballot collecting with no security measures and no reliable chain of custody. Seth Keshel joins to remind us.
America has more than a million lawyers. Thomas Renz is only one of them, and he hasn’t been a lawyer very long. Now, Renz is promoting a letter he has drafted for the public to send to their elected representatives. The letter points out many of the same things you’ve heard on this program: That the vast majority of Covid victims recover, that there is ample evidence of deaths linked to the vaccines, that the vaccines seem barely effective at stopping Covid infections, that shots are being forced on children even though they are at zero statistical risk of death from the virus.
Under Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, the Soviet Union simply shot people who posed a problem. But in its later years, the Communist Party preferred to use slightly softer methods. That’s when party leaders discovered the value of psychiatry. If you spoke up too loudly against the government, if you advocated freedom of religion or democratic elections or free market economics, the government wouldn’t just imprison or censor or attack you. Instead, they would have you declared insane. Now, big media, big tech, and big government are claiming that people hurt by covid-19 vaccines are simply crazy or mentally ill.
Deanna Lorraine joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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