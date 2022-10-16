US’s First National Security Strategy Singles Out China As America’s Main Competitor

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53501892
Summary：10/13/2022 The administration of US President Joe Biden has unveiled its first national security strategy, and it singles out China as America's main competitor.