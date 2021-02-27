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TRAITORS, TROLLS, SHILLS & FAKES IN Q-ANON (Part 3) - Winning over Hostile Takeover Attempt of Q-anon FaceBook Group by Satanic, Antifa, Actors
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135 views • February 27, 2021
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He was the creator and admin to one of the first Farcebook Q-anon groups. It had the great name, Q-anon. This is of course gone now because of censorship. Please visit where Steven D Kelley can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST.
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