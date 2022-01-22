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Alert! Unvaccinated HS Girls Intimidated!
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792 views • January 22, 2022
Alert! Unvaccinated HS Girls Intimidated! If these American high school girls are forced to "quarantine" camps they will be raped as in Canada's "quarantine" camps! Stop This Now! Get Students OUT of Public Schools taken over by the Communist NEA and UNESCO. Biden gave the Communist NEA $5 Billion to continue Communism!!!!!
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