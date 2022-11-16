Central Banks Warn of Forced Selling

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Nov 15, 2022

🗣 I have been hearing the term "forced selling" quite a lot recently. Do you know what forced selling means? It means stock market and bond market collapse. I was there in 1987 on Black Monday. I know what that looks like, smells like, tastes like everything. And let me tell you something else. When there is forced selling, everything gets sold with it except for physical gold and physical silver. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 What is Forced Selling? 1:38 Alchemists of Wall Street 8:19 Corporate Defaults Coming 10:47 Fed's Latest Rate Hike 13:22 Forced Sale on Consumer Goods 15:43 ECB Warning 20:13 Gold Mining Reached Record High






