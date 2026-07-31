Russia for the First Time downed an Enemy F-16 with an 'R-73' missile launched by a 'GERANIUM' drone

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A few hours ago, it became known that during the attempt to shoot down the Russian kamikaze drones, Russia's enemies lost another F-16 fighter jet. It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian Military department also confirmed this information. According to Ukraine, the F-16 was lost during the repulse of a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims that the F-16 crashed allegedly due to a technical malfunction and that the pilot allegedly managed to eject. However, Russian sources and independent journalists say the opposite. According to them, the F-16 fighter jet was shot down by a 'Geranium' drone using a guided air-to-air missile 'R-73'. ..................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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