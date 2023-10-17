Create New Account
Massive TOS-1A attacks sweep Ukrainian positions in Kupyansk forest
Published Yesterday

A massive attack by Russian Army with the Heavy Flamethrower System TOS-1A Solntsepek, swept Ukrainian troops in a forest area near Kupyansk. The thermobaric munitions of Solntsepek burned enemy positions which would have made it possible for the Russian assault group to carry out further attacks.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
ukrainian positionstos-1a attackskupyansk forest

