Massive TOS-1A attacks sweep Ukrainian positions in Kupyansk forest

A massive attack by Russian Army with the Heavy Flamethrower System TOS-1A Solntsepek, swept Ukrainian troops in a forest area near Kupyansk. The thermobaric munitions of Solntsepek burned enemy positions which would have made it possible for the Russian assault group to carry out further attacks.
