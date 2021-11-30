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Ep. 32 As Above So Below, Is UP Down and DOWN up? Where is the exit from the Matrix? Drain the Swamp
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84 views • November 30, 2021
Have you heard sayings like as above, so below, inversion, descend so you can ascend, go within? What do these really mean? Do they have a deeper meaning? What does "drain the swamp" really point to?
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To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
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