Elon Musk & Tucker Carlson Interview - Election Night Special, at Mar-a-Lago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk & Tucker Carlson full Interview - Election Night Special, at Mar-a-Lago.
Elon Musk has said he will push to cut the number of federal agencies if Trump takes the White House and gives the billionaire a position in his administration.
Speaking on Tucker Carlson's online show from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Musk said he wanted to help Trump make government more efficient. Musk, a key Trump supporter, is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the owner of X, formerly of Twitter.
"The American people have given Donald Trump a clear mandate for change. The future will be amazing." (c) Elon Musk
Late last night, Elon posted a meme of him carrying the sink in the oval office with the following message. "Let that sink in"
Trump previously said he wanted to give the billionaire a position in his administration.
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854034776815972649
Adding:
Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R-S.C.) has proposed "dismantling Washington as we know it."
Elon Musk agreed with him.
A businessman set to take a job in the Trump administration has said he intends to push for a reduction in the number of federal agencies in the US to make government more efficient.
"We have a huge bureaucracy, we have over-regulation. We need to let America's builders build," he told Tucker Carlson.
Trump previously promised to destroy the "deep state,"