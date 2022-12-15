Critical Update on Kari's Fight to Save Arizona

Kari has whistleblowers in her lawsuit who were part of the verification process, and they say about 300,000 votes with no chain of custody were run through the system, as well as more than 130,000 votes that have terrible voter verification.
"We believe there were hundreds of thousands of illegal votes counted and we believe our lawsuit proves it." 💥
Now let’s just hope she gets her fair shot in court 🙏🏼
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.