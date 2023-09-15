Sid Canoe Calls Out Harrison Smith With Biblical & Historical Facts On The Jews Right To "Palestine"

Harrison Smith: "I said orthodox Jews are against the Palestinians
there's a lot of orthodox Jews that are against the state of Israel
because they think that it is folly for man to try to reestablish the
state of Israel when God destroyed it." Sid Canoe: "...with some pretty
odd websites in fact I would say those are the white supremacists that
you find one in a million you'll find them out there but for the most
part sir people agree that the movement to bring Hebrews from the four
corners of the earth all regathered to their own land to regather which
has never been done in the history of the earth with any other nation
most people who understand their Bibles agree that that was
prophetic...it's been a war of annihilation against the Jews for
thousands of years and listen perhaps you lost touch with your friend
Will Johnson who's a very big friend of YISRAEL as he calls it the Jews
are the Oracles of God they kept the word of God it is why the satanic
plot is to destroy Israel and to specifically take Jerusalem as the
capital for the papacy the Pope is behind all that."
Sid Canoe was tickled they made a segment with his call as the lead-in.
Sid's Full Rebuttal: "PRAY for the Peace of Jerusalem: Sid Canoe TOTALLY DUBUNKING Harrison Smith's FALSE Views On ISRAEL!"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gGlzrIXRiTig/
https://www.brighteon.com/ce1b8fa3-6bef-4b71-9c37-6856e881b734
"The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 25: "Arresting The Deep State And Global Anti-Semitism"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XKt6boo3jpSR/
https://www.brighteon.com/1ba1c9bc-3823-4ca6-b565-a8dcba03fa05
Re: Joan Peters book: "This is the definitive work on the topic, over 700 pages...It's called 'From Time Immemorial' The Origins of the Arab-Jewish Conflict over Palestine"
Always thanks to Bible students worldwide. All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell.
Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp
"The just shall live by Faith."
Hebrews 10:38
