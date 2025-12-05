🎶 The AI Surveillance Anthem 🎶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) In the shadows of the world, a new power's on the rise, Bill Gates and his minions, with a digital disguise. They're pushing hard, they're rolling out, a global ID, A digital leash, to track us all, where'er we tread. They're calling it "ID2020," backed by Schwab's WEF crew, A global grid of surveillance, to watch us, day and night, it's true. They're tracking jab status, biometrics, and more, Your income, your religion, they want to store. (Chorus) This is taboo, this is a warning cry, They're building a system, under the sky, An AI-driven gaze, that's watching every move, It's global, it's total, it's a surveillance groove. (Verse 2) They're using AI to target, to identify, to control, To combat misinformation, or so they're told. They're restructuring governments, transforming the state, To accelerate their agenda, to vaccinate. They're making jab records a prerequisite, For travel, for education, for anything they please. They're rolling this out, across the lands, In every country, with their evil plans. (Bridge) But we won't stand for it, we won't be their pawns, We'll fight for our privacy, for our lives, for our homes. We'll raise our voices, we'll make our stand, Against this global gaze, this digital command. (Chorus) This is taboo, this is a call to arms, They're building a system, causing alarm. An AI-driven gaze, that's watching every move, It's global, it's total, it's a surveillance groove. (Outro) So let's spread the word, let's raise the alarm, Before it's too late, before they do harm. Let's fight for our freedom, let's fight for our right, To live in a world, free from their sight.