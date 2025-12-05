Begin with a deep, bluesy harmonica groove, emphasizing rhythmic riffs that dance around the Phrygian dominant scale, A pulsing hand drum and upright bass lay a hypnotic foundation, Sparse electric guitar slides blend with droning harmonica bends between G and Db, adding a distinctly Egyptian flair, Each verse weaves intricate lines, and the harmonica leads with evocative bends and ornamentation, while occasional claps and string accents maintain the Middle Eastern blues fusion texture

(Verse 1) In the shadows of the world, a new power's on the rise, Bill Gates and his minions, with a digital disguise. They're pushing hard, they're rolling out, a global ID, A digital leash, to track us all, where'er we tread. They're calling it "ID2020," backed by Schwab's WEF crew, A global grid of surveillance, to watch us, day and night, it's true. They're tracking jab status, biometrics, and more, Your income, your religion, they want to store. (Chorus) This is taboo, this is a warning cry, They're building a system, under the sky, An AI-driven gaze, that's watching every move, It's global, it's total, it's a surveillance groove. (Verse 2) They're using AI to target, to identify, to control, To combat misinformation, or so they're told. They're restructuring governments, transforming the state, To accelerate their agenda, to vaccinate. They're making jab records a prerequisite, For travel, for education, for anything they please. They're rolling this out, across the lands, In every country, with their evil plans. (Bridge) But we won't stand for it, we won't be their pawns, We'll fight for our privacy, for our lives, for our homes. We'll raise our voices, we'll make our stand, Against this global gaze, this digital command. (Chorus) This is taboo, this is a call to arms, They're building a system, causing alarm. An AI-driven gaze, that's watching every move, It's global, it's total, it's a surveillance groove. (Outro) So let's spread the word, let's raise the alarm, Before it's too late, before they do harm. Let's fight for our freedom, let's fight for our right, To live in a world, free from their sight.