CCP’s Party State Nature of Leninist Party Never Changed, Capable of All Evils

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9/10/2021 Desmond Shum: A Party State that would throw a woman into a bar cell, and throw away the key for four years, is capable of all evils. So everything is possible. The Chinese Community Party’s Party State nature of the Leninist Party has never changed. The systems of this Leninist Party enable Xi Jinping to do what he is doing now.