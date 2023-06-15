Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The UN & WEF's Sustainable Development Plan is about Control over ALL Earth inventory.
90 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

The Agenda for the 21st Century:

UN & WEF - Sustainable development control is Corporate control of all Earth’s inventory. its about moving populations into concentrated city centers. To dictate and regulate what happens around the entire world.


To control everything, worldwide, including:


▪️Land

▪️Water

▪️Animals

▪️Minerals

▪️Plants

▪️Construction

▪️Production

▪️Food

▪️Energy

▪️Information

▪️Humans


An undemocratic legal theft of everything.


https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1668876295927734275?s=20

Keywords
unwefagenda for the 21st centurysustainable development plan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket