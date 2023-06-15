The UN & WEF's Sustainable Development Plan is about Control over ALL Earth inventory.

The Agenda for the 21st Century:
UN & WEF - Sustainable development control is Corporate control of all Earth’s inventory. its about moving populations into concentrated city centers. To dictate and regulate what happens around the entire world.
To control everything, worldwide, including:
▪️Land
▪️Water
▪️Animals
▪️Minerals
▪️Plants
▪️Construction
▪️Production
▪️Food
▪️Energy
▪️Information
▪️Humans
An undemocratic legal theft of everything.
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1668876295927734275?s=20
