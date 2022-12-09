Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





Citric Activators That Come With MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Are Made From GMO BLACK MOLD!





MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a powerful oxidizing agent that when taken internally has powerful detoxification effects and before using this with yourself you must activate the MMS with an activator.





One of the most commonly sold activators that come with MMS tends to be a citric acid activator.





And I personally never recommend anyone use a citric activator with MMS let alone buy one with it, one of the main reasons is due to most citric acid is synthesized from GMO black mold but there are other reasons as well which I talk about extensively in this video.





If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





