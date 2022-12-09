Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Citric Activators That Come With MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Are Made From GMO BLACK MOLD!
53 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday |

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3RodymQ

WARNING DO NOT USE CITRIC ACID ACTIVATORS WITH MMS! - https://bit.ly/3RsnpZt

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Citric Activators That Come With MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Are Made From GMO BLACK MOLD!


MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a powerful oxidizing agent that when taken internally has powerful detoxification effects and before using this with yourself you must activate the MMS with an activator.


One of the most commonly sold activators that come with MMS tends to be a citric acid activator.


And I personally never recommend anyone use a citric activator with MMS let alone buy one with it, one of the main reasons is due to most citric acid is synthesized from GMO black mold but there are other reasons as well which I talk about extensively in this video.


If you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
mmsmms detoxmiracle mineral solutionmms jim humblehow to use mmsmms health recovery planmms parasitesmms candidamms pathogensmiracle mineral solution protocolmms protocolsmms healing protocolmms detox protocolmms health recovery guidebookmms citric acidmms citric acid activatorcitric acid toxic moldcitric acid black moldmms activator black moldmms activator toxic moldwhat is the best activator to use with mmsmms activatedwarning do not use citric acid activators with mms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket