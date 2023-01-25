Create New Account
Devin Nunes Unloads on Eric Swalwell For Death Threats Against Him For Lies
“The whole idea that you have a guy like Swalwell saying oh he feels bad because now he's getting death threats? Welcome to the club, my friend. Where the hell have you been? You're the one that caused this to happen to me and many of my colleagues over the last many years.” 


Source:  https://rumble.com/v273yt4-devin-nunes-unloads-on-eric-swalwell-for-death-threats-against-him-for-lies.html 




devin nunesswalwelldeath threatsspeaker mccarthy118th congressintel committee

