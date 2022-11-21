Create New Account
House of Gains Skull F*ck Smelling Salts
In the past year Smelling Salts have become an increasingly popular category of the supplement industry with more and more companies rolling out smelling salts. We first brought in the Insane Labz Wake the Dead Smelling Salts, followed by an assortment of Ward Smelling Salts and most recently JujiMufu Ahh!!! Smelling Salts. We just brought in House of Gains Skull F*ck Smelling Salts and despite the aggressive name, it wasn't the strongest we've tried, JujiMufu still holds the crown for the most intense smelling salt. Skull F*ck definitely brings some alertness without the burn your nostrils intensity of some of the others so we actually like it for that reason.

athletenootropicssmelling saltspowerlifting

