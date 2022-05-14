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CERN - The Opening of the Abyss
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364 views • May 14, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
It is not easy to find articles when you do a Google search on CERN without being inundated with mountains of data on why CERN (aka LHC for Large Hadron Collider) is a danger to humanity. Surprisingly, the alleged threats aren’t necessarily set forth by concerned citizens, advanced laymen, or conspiracy theorists. In many cases, the scientists themselves raise questions about whether what is going on outside Geneva is really such a smart idea.
https://faith-happens.com/the-dangers-of-cern-are-they-real/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wesPiG45A79r/
It is not easy to find articles when you do a Google search on CERN without being inundated with mountains of data on why CERN (aka LHC for Large Hadron Collider) is a danger to humanity. Surprisingly, the alleged threats aren’t necessarily set forth by concerned citizens, advanced laymen, or conspiracy theorists. In many cases, the scientists themselves raise questions about whether what is going on outside Geneva is really such a smart idea.
https://faith-happens.com/the-dangers-of-cern-are-they-real/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wesPiG45A79r/
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