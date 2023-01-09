The Moment of Today's UAF Ammo Depot Explosion in Ochakovo, Nikolaev region. - The Shock Wave, about 50 houses were Damaged - Explosion itself was so Strong that it was Heard in the Kherson region.

The moment of today's explosion in Ochakovo, Nikolaev region. As a result of the shock wave, about 50 houses were damaged, and the explosion itself was so strong that it was heard in the Kherson region
