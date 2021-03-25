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Jesus Calls His Disciples to be Fishers of Men - Matthew 4:12-25
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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0 view • March 25, 2021
Jesus calls his first disciples. They were fishermen now they will be Fishers of Men. This catch is far more important! Listen in to learn and grow from God's Word!

NOTE: This video is not as highly edited as others we produce. It is the same content without the graphics. Think of it more as a Podcast!

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus IS the Messiah who fulfills the promises of the prophets!!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon.

Check out our Playlist of Matthew Deep Dives

YouTube www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2ppCwpvnDqGswfYScyAUw24

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/CLcTUELtQiqt/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ebc5e084-8508-4e58-a179-f570c47732b9&;index=1

You can find our channels with all our videos at

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
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biblejesussalvationbible teachingdiscipleshipsound bible teachingbook of matthewgods gracejesus is lordgospel of matthew
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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