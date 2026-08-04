US & Japan Unite: Historic Currency Intervention Saves Yen

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- Trump confirmed unprecedented joint U.S.-Japan currency intervention supported yen amid historic weakness emphasizing alliance benefits.
- Yen hit forty-year low driven by higher U.S. rates oil prices capital outflows prompting intervention.
- Federal Reserve and Japan reportedly bought yen through coordinated foreign exchange operations exceeding fifty billion.
- Officials pledged further interventions against disorderly currency movements citing economic security alliance commitments if needed.
- Analysts noted coordinated interventions historically outperform unilateral efforts though durability remains debated amid market volatility.
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