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US & Japan Unite: Historic Currency Intervention Saves Yen
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- Trump confirmed unprecedented joint U.S.-Japan currency intervention supported yen amid historic weakness emphasizing alliance benefits.

- Yen hit forty-year low driven by higher U.S. rates oil prices capital outflows prompting intervention.

- Federal Reserve and Japan reportedly bought yen through coordinated foreign exchange operations exceeding fifty billion.

- Officials pledged further interventions against disorderly currency movements citing economic security alliance commitments if needed.

- Analysts noted coordinated interventions historically outperform unilateral efforts though durability remains debated amid market volatility.


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