George Maluleka collapsed for second time. 🥴

He drops to the ground holding his chest.

Speaking to the media after the game, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz revealed that it was not the first incident on this nature in his team.

AmaZulu mentor says it needs attention

"It is usually the heart situation and I will have to check if there is a tricky side on the results,” said Folz as quoted by iDiski Times.

“Yes, this is a second time as you said in the span of six months. So we need, one; to be cautious.

https://www.citizen.co.za/sport/soccer/local-soccer/amazulu-give-george-maluleka-update-after-on-field-collapse/

