How do you stop a pandemic if you don't stop infection?

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Do you think that lessening symptoms is going to stop the pandemic? Is that the primary endpoint for the vaccine? How about Paxlovoid? Is this going to stop the pandemic? No, it's just for symptoms. WTF. Fauci and the Big Pharma are not interested in stopping the pandemic. They want continued infections and transmissions. When are we going to wake up?