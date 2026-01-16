BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christmas Eve Fireworks in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | LIVE Neighborhood Celebration
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
2 views • 1 day ago

Christmas Eve in El Salvador is unlike anywhere else in the world — and this live video proves it 🎆🇸🇻

On Nochebuena, entire neighborhoods come alive with non-stop fireworks, music, family gatherings, and celebration that lasts well into the night. In this video, I went LIVE from our neighborhood to show you exactly what Christmas Eve looks and sounds like here in El Salvador — raw, real, loud, joyful, and unforgettable.

If you’re curious about:

• Life in El Salvador

• Cultural traditions

• Christmas outside North America

• What holidays are REALLY like abroad

• Or what it’s like living as a foreigner in El Salvador

…this video is for you.

🎄 Also don’t miss:

👉 New Year’s Eve LIVE

Thank you for being part of this community — your support means more than you know.

If you enjoy real, unfiltered life abroad content, please like, subscribe, and share — it truly helps the channel grow ❤️

🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad

✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


Keywords
expat life el salvadorlife in el salvadorel salvador traditionsel salvador cultureel salvador daily lifereal life el salvadorel salvador christmaschristmas eve el salvadorchristmas fireworks el salvadornochebuena el salvadorchristmas abroadchristmas in latin americael salvador fireworkslive christmas el salvadorholidays in el salvadorchristmas outside canadachristmas outside usalatin american christmasel salvador neighborhoodel salvador livechristmas celebration el salvadornochebuena fireworkschristmas eve live stream
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
Dale Whitaker on conservative media&#8217;s role in gold scams

Dale Whitaker on conservative media’s role in gold scams

Ramon Tomey
Beyond beans and bullets: The overlooked essentials that could save your life in a crisis

Beyond beans and bullets: The overlooked essentials that could save your life in a crisis

Evangelyn Rodriguez
U.S. moves to break China&#8217;s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing &#8220;Strategic Resilience Reserve&#8221;

U.S. moves to break China’s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing “Strategic Resilience Reserve”

Lance D Johnson
Under the Poisoned Sky: The terrifying truth behind geoengineering

Under the Poisoned Sky: The terrifying truth behind geoengineering

Ramon Tomey
Democratic senators urge Apple and Google to ban X over AI-generated images

Democratic senators urge Apple and Google to ban X over AI-generated images

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy