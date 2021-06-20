BOMBSHELL Witness Account: Shares Evidence of Military Tribunals Happening?

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stating she was a sex slave and sold to various Elite Globalists and Hollywood icons.
Marquette states that she testified at multiple military tribunals against Elites. This story will no doubt cause a stir as the sources need to be verified.
Part I - https://youtu.be/aFSk34zd38s
Posted by Alice in Intelland
RELATED video - Marquette appears on zoom call:
Gov's. Intel Orgs, Churches, Child Protective Services, Porn, Epstein involved in child trafficking with Michael Jaco:
https://youtu.be/8gZGoBJxCZ4