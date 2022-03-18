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NAZIs of Ukraine Beat their Own Citizens for saying once the words "AKHMAT - POWER". The Man that Captured & Tortured the Famous Ukrainian MMA fighter Maxim Ryndovsky? 031822.
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162 views • March 18, 2022
The following words were found with this video.
The Nazis of Ukraine beat their own citizens for saying once the words "AKHMAT - POWER".
They naively thought that they would not be found and the crime would go unpunished.
Found. Explained. Reeducated.
Now they themselves are ready to say the same thing sincerely and from the bottom of their hearts.
The Nazis of Ukraine beat their own citizens for saying once the words "AKHMAT - POWER".
They naively thought that they would not be found and the crime would go unpunished.
Found. Explained. Reeducated.
Now they themselves are ready to say the same thing sincerely and from the bottom of their hearts.
Keywords
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