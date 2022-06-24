Agartha, the Hidden Civilization of Inner Earth - Truth or Lore

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Jim CrenshawThere's an ancient mystery of connected tunnels across the world... could these paths lead to the legendary Hollow Earth kingdom Agartha deep under the Himalayas? Who (or what) lives in Agartha? What kind of lost knowledge might they hide from mankind?
Source: Mr. Mythos on YouTube
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/roNuM7EUjPFR/