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Inexpensive Drug Kills Coronavirus in days
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135 views • August 26, 2020
An Australian doctor is trying to bring world attention to another drug that has shown great promise treating Covid-19. It is a drug already approved and has been used for years as an anti-parasitic drug. Peer reviewed trials show a nearly 100% success rate, when used early in conjunction with two other drugs, one being zinc. Whether this drug will be subject to the same hit job as HCQ will be known soon enough. As the video closes with, those who are hindering the use of this drug are guilty of murdering those who would benefit.
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