Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Nichols, Described the Killing of Two Women in a Gaza Church by an Israeli Sniper as "Cold-Blooded Killing"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, described the killing of two women in a Gaza church by an Israeli sniper as "cold-blooded" while speaking to Sky News on Monday.

◾️He also said that he does not believe the Israeli army's account of the event, who denied responsibility, saying that Palestinians in Gaza and the Cardinal Archbishop of Jerusalem are "not given to tell lies".

Adding:

US Def Sec Lloyd Austin announces ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ to respond to “reckless Houthi attacks” from Yemen in Red Sea.

💬 "Operation Prosperity Guardian", is a new international task force aim to target Yemen under the pretext of "protecting ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks"

The group will include the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank

