⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (4 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled four attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 53th Mechanised Brigade near Adreevka, Vodyanoye, Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy lost up to 165 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three motor vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, as well as one electronic warfare station.

▫️ One ammunition depot of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed close to Konstantinovka (DPR).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, two attacks launched by assault groups of the 21st Mech Brig and the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade close to Yampolovka (DPR) & Serebryansky forestry were repelled by coordinated efforts of the Tsentr GOF helicopters & artillery.

▫️ Up to 50 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers were neutralised.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOF repelled one attack of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigs assault groups close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, the Group's ground-attack aircraft and helicopters delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mech Brig near Novomikhailovka (DPR).

▫️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 185 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, as well as one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation, heavy flamethrower systems, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 25th Airborne Brigade, 32nd, 115th mechanised brigades, and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigades close to Sinkovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and two motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️ One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Schiykovka (Kharkov region).

▫️ Moreover, one missile artillery ammunition depot of the AFU 41st Mechanised Brigade, as well as one ammunition depot of the 113rd Territorial Defence Brigade, were wiped out close to Kupyansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces' units supported by Ground-Attack and Army aviation hit manpower and hardware of the AFU 46th Airmobile Brigade and 15th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Malaya Tokmachka and northwest of Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Up to 45 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M119 gun were neutralised.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, as well as one ammunition depot of the AFU 126th Territorial Defence Brigade, have been destroyed near Kherson.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 114 areas during the day.

▫️ In addition, one P-18 radar station for the detection, identification, and tracking of aerial targets was destroyed close to Krinichki (Nikolayev region).

◽️ Command and observation posts of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade,and 100th Territorial Defence Brigade have been obliterated close to Praskoviyvka, Krasnoye, (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force close to Soldatskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▫️Russian air defence forces have intercepted two Neptune anti-ship missiles, one U.S.-made JDAM guided bomb, as well as seven HIMARS and Grad MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️Furthermore, during the day, 74 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralised and suppressed by radio electronic warfare means close to Vasilevka, Kropivnitskoye, Peski (Donetsk People's Republic), Verbovoye, Mirnoye, Ulyanovka, Ilchenkovo, Pologi, (Zaporozhye region), Krasnorechenskoye, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Veliky Vyselok (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 484 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,491 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 air defence missile systems, 12,326 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,160 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,642 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,789 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.