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Big Pharma Allies Unite to Silence Covid Vaccine Critics on Social Media
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100 views • July 16, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team share with the audience the accusation by President Joe Biden that those individuals who choose to remain unvaccinated are killing people.
The US administration endorses the finding of the UK’s Center for Countering Hate, targeting twelve individuals at the Disinformation Dozen, that should be banned from all media platforms.
Rick makes a challenge to the Marxist Left to meet at Gettysburg for a ‘serious face to face talk’ about the pandemic and vaccines. Rick also has a message for pastors and Christian leaders who choose to remain silent, hiding in fear waiting for the rapture to appear.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/16/21)
The US administration endorses the finding of the UK’s Center for Countering Hate, targeting twelve individuals at the Disinformation Dozen, that should be banned from all media platforms.
Rick makes a challenge to the Marxist Left to meet at Gettysburg for a ‘serious face to face talk’ about the pandemic and vaccines. Rick also has a message for pastors and Christian leaders who choose to remain silent, hiding in fear waiting for the rapture to appear.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/16/21)
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