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In Union Giving for Us All
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11 views • May 08, 2022
Humanity is facing the worst abuse and lie, the worst nightmare and the worst war in history.
The solution is in our hands and, for it to come forward, we must acknowledge first our own doing in this crisis. To defend our rights and our freedom, it is only through this acknowledgement and through our genuine and strategic action in union that our salvation will come; for ourselves, our children and the generation to come.
As a contribution to this movement, medical exemptions for the anti-COVID vaccines mandates are available for free to all those requesting them at www.drcornulabat.com
For those interested in supporting this effort, go to https://www.givesendgo.com/inUnionGivingForUs
The solution is in our hands and, for it to come forward, we must acknowledge first our own doing in this crisis. To defend our rights and our freedom, it is only through this acknowledgement and through our genuine and strategic action in union that our salvation will come; for ourselves, our children and the generation to come.
As a contribution to this movement, medical exemptions for the anti-COVID vaccines mandates are available for free to all those requesting them at www.drcornulabat.com
For those interested in supporting this effort, go to https://www.givesendgo.com/inUnionGivingForUs
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