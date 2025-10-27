Ukrainian forces carried out a series of HIMARS strikes targeting the Belgorod reservoir dam, apparently aiming to flood border settlements, Russian media report.

According to local and Ukrainian sources, GMLRS rockets fired from HIMARS launchers hit the dam near the border village of Grafovka, damaging both technical facilities and the dam structure itself.

Following the strike, the water level in the reservoir began to drop, retreating several meters from the shoreline.

On October 25, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the attack, warned of possible repeat strikes, and announced a voluntary evacuation of nearby villages.

Reports suggest that Ukrainian forces are attempting to disrupt the logistics of Russian border units by flooding roads and settlements in the area.

Adding:

Zelensky admitted Russians have entered Pokrovsk and called the situation “difficult.”

“Against Pokrovsk the Russians have concentrated their main strike group — a significant number of occupier troops. Of course this creates a difficult situation in Pokrovsk and neighboring areas. Heavy fighting in the city and on its approaches. Logistics are strained. But we must keep destroying the occupier and inflicting as many losses on the Russians as possible,” Zelensky said in his evening address.