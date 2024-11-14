EPISODE 398: FOOD FOR THOUGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Gets Update on Vani Hari’s Interview with Kellogg’s Heiress; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Mainstream’s Misinformation About RFK Jr.’s Prospective Role in the Trump Administration, and the UK Targets Farmers Again; ‘Fiat Food’ Author blows Del’s Mind Exposing The Origins of Ultra-Processed Foods in America and the Threat that Lies Ahead.
Guests: Vani Hari, Matthew Lysiak