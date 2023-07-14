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The Body Electric Projects - Find Your Tribe through Divergence & Inclusivity w/Susan Richheimer #7
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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15 views • July 14, 2023

Susan Richheimer is the founder of The Body Electric Projects - a culmination of a 30 year pursuit of wholistic mind, body, spirit, and tribe building around a divergent spectrum of education and inclusivity.

She holds a MA in Inclusive Ed, a 200 Hour RYT Yoga Certification, a 2nd degree Black Belt in Taekwondo, and is a practicing Integrative Health Coach.

Connect with Susan:
IG | https://www.instagram.com/the_body_electric_projects/
FB | https://www.facebook.com/bodyelectricprojects

 Susan's health transformation journey started after a place of dis-ease and self-destructiveness in her early 20s that led her down a path of getting to know herself deeply. She was able to transform her feeling of loneliness into a gift for helping children with trauma-based disabilities in early education.

Susan found our electric (Electrolyzed Reduced) water after a trusted friend in the alchemical art of essential oils shared the water with her and she decided the product and the business was the perfectly aligned path for her and her family after experiencing some pretty profound changes to self-image, confidence, sports performance, and cognition.

Susan's goal is to bring the feeling of inclusiveness and "come as you are" that our community provides on a global scale to all those people that feel alone in their own mind and body.

Connect with Us: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com/contact

 More episodes: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com/podcast


Disclaimer: Nothing in media we produce is to be taken as medical advice, diagnosing, prescribing, or treating.

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healthbusinesselectricitywaterneurodivergent
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