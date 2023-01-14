Create New Account
Trusting The Divine | John Barnwell (TPC #1,053)
Tommy's Podcast
Published a day ago

TPC #1,053 is with Mr. John Barnwell, author, thinker, meditator, and patriot.


John Barnwell: Grail researcher and author, anthroposophist, cultural historian, contributor American Intelligence Media, co-host of “What is Truth?” YouTube podcast with British author and Rev. David William Parry. also: co-host of “What is Cosmic Intelligence? YouTube podcast with Dr. Douglas Gabriel, co-founder American Intelligence Media


Books by John Barnwell: https://jbarnwell.academia.edu 

“The Arcana of the Grail Angel: The Spiritual Science of the Holy Blood and of the Holy Grail” 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/264404768848 

“The Arcana of Light on the Path” 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/264536929784 

Twitter: @John Barnwell888


Donations: https://www.paypal.me/johnbarnwell888 


Further info: American Intelligence Media 

https://Aim4Truth.org 

https://patriots4truth.org 

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com 

https://www.fbcoverup.com/ 


Rudolf Steiner Archive: 

https://www.rsarchive.org 


#RudolfSteiner #Anthroposophy #HolyGrail #Theosophy #EsotericChristianity #Rosicrucianism #SpiritualScience


Arcana of The Grail Angel: https://www.amazon.com/Arcana-Grail-Angel-John-Barnwell/dp/0967150302


Arcana of Light On The Path: https://www.amazon.com/Arcana-Light-Path-Wisdom-Tarot/dp/0967150310


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/johnbarnwell1


