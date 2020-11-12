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Let's not neglect our calling
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23 views • November 12, 2020
Focus: in all things, be and make disciples.
Problem of not doing what Jesus called us to
Excessive prophetic (Let's sit here and hear from God whether we should...)
Excessive focus on the signs
Excessive focus on the ministry group, the family, the church, the community
This causes problems when
1. No outreach
2. No unity
Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and of Herod (Mark 8:15)
Pharisees
Pride & Division (our way is right and theirs is wrong)
Lack of discernment
Prophecy
Herod
Trust in political power
Solution: Love God, and if you do you will do what Jesus commanded.
Problem of not doing what Jesus called us to
Excessive prophetic (Let's sit here and hear from God whether we should...)
Excessive focus on the signs
Excessive focus on the ministry group, the family, the church, the community
This causes problems when
1. No outreach
2. No unity
Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and of Herod (Mark 8:15)
Pharisees
Pride & Division (our way is right and theirs is wrong)
Lack of discernment
Prophecy
Herod
Trust in political power
Solution: Love God, and if you do you will do what Jesus commanded.
Keywords
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