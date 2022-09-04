US Business Outlook on China Falls to Record Low

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1h4wff0d
09/01/2022 A survey from the U.S.-China Business Council shows that many U.S. companies are concerned about the business environment and their prospects in Communist China due to CCP’s controversial zero COVID policy and ongoing tensions between Beijing and Washington, with nearly a quarter of companies moving some of their supply chains out of the country. The U.S.-China business relationship faces significant challenges