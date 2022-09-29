Kamala Harris: "The United States shares a very important relationship.... with NK

NEW Buffoon Error- Kamala Harris: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea."
Shortly after her remarks, North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles off the east coast today.
