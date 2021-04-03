3/4/2021 Dr. Ryan N. Cole: The COVID Vaccines Lack Both Long-Term Proven Safety and Effectiveness and May Lead to ADE

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The demand for the COVID vaccine was made up by creating scarcity. However, these vaccines do not fall under the definition of creating pure immunity and preventing transmission – if you are immune after an injection, why in the world would you still have to wear masks and keep practicing social distancing? That is therefore an admission that they do not know that it is a vaccine. The long-term safety data for the COVID vaccines is not available, and my biggest concern is that the vaccines may cause antibody dependent enhancement reaction (ADE).