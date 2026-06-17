WARNING: Abortions are from satan

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Credits to RicoRozy



Some images are very distressing. It’s not meant for the faint of heart including twin babies who survived a botched abortion and were left to die. This world is truly evil.



STOP MASS MURDERING BABIES and LET THEM LIVE!



