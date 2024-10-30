Today more Israeli demolitions took place in south Lebanon

Today also, more demolitions took place in south Lebanon.



There is couple more videos, but won't share. Redundant. Although I wish someone in Lebanon actually documented everything and compiled data and evidence.



These well documented war crimes are ongoing daily. Demolishing whole neighborhoods and houses after clearing an area of any possible military action is a war crime.

Also, the Israeli terrorist army demolished an agricultural factory there owned by Hanna al-Damouri. (silent video, couldn't upload)

You can see in the back on top of a hill the Khiyan town. The Israeli army reached the few hills and valleys under it.

Additionally today, the Israeli army attacked the Nun's neighborhood in Nabatieh cityAnd attacked another major city in Lebanon, And during these events, just a day after the most violent and indiscriminate wave or attacks on Beqaa and Baalebk, the Israeli army asks people to evacuate Baalbek city.

Just like that, evacuate a WHOLE city with tens and tens of thousands to the MOUNTAINS!?

The attacks in Baalbek targeted several houses and buildings In addition to fuel tanks there, in The attack on the fuel tanks there was an official Israeli target, where they claimed targeting the fuel needed by Hezbullah to operate and to run its businesses.

Hezbullah operates a nationwide gas station business, which is under US sanctions. They usually buy fuel through Syria and transport to these tanks which they built during the Lebanese fuel crisis.



The attack is an explicit economic attack, as they want to deny Hezbullah funds and income, claiming only half of their budget is from Iran.

In other areas in Baalbek and Beqaa, despite leaving for safety, the Israeli army attacked more houses and murdered more families



About a dozen were killed in each of Sohmor, Bendnayel, and Salebeh. Full families.

The latest wave of attacks today in Lebanon as we mentioned targeted fuel, but also electricity large generators.

Unlike what the IDF falsely claimed, many of these are privately owned businesses, to provide electricity in cities due to the EDL shortages.

They attacked eight (8) in Baalbek, six (6) in Nabatieh, and two (2) in other locations.



