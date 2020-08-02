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What Makes a Nation Great?
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7 views • August 02, 2020
My commentary on the 2020 Va'etchanan Torah portion
Other videos cited:
Should Christians Vote? Does Our Vote Matter? Is the System Rigged? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tevY-...
Hearing the Voice of God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tOBV...
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 12:1-2; 10:5, 20, 31-32
Deuteronomy 7:1; 4:5-10
Jeremiah 18:5-10
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
Should Christians Vote? Does Our Vote Matter? Is the System Rigged? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tevY-...
Hearing the Voice of God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tOBV...
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 12:1-2; 10:5, 20, 31-32
Deuteronomy 7:1; 4:5-10
Jeremiah 18:5-10
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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