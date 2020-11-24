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Chase Jernigan's 6th Ace Disc Golf Hole in One
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4 views • November 24, 2020
This is Sublime Flight video footage of Chase Jernigan's Ace on hole 13 at the Barnet Park Disc golf Course during the King's Cup X in Kinston, North Carolina. Chase was on the lead card during the final round of this two day event and he was the only player to get a hole in one during the competition. This video features an interview with Chase after he through his 11 time KC Roc midrange driver into the heart of the chains. The song featured is "Severe Tire Damage"by Kevin McLeod. Check out SublimeFlight.com for more Kings Cup 10 footage.
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https://www.sublimeflight.com
https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
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Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
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